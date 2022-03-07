Falcons' Calvin Ridley Suspended for at least 2022 Season after Betting on NFL Games by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least one season for betting on NFL games, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ridley left the team on November 1 of last season, citing mental health reasons. The talented wideout missed out on the final 12 games of the season. Pelissero’s tweet does state that the betting took place after he left the team, but it’s unclear whether it was on Atlanta games or not. This story will be something to monitor in the coming days as the league releases more information.

Ridley is 27 years old and would be entering his fifth season in the NFL this Fall. He had one AP second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 when he accrued 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns on 90 receptions.

