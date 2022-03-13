Hawks Defenseman Connor Murphy Stretchered Off vs. Senators by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Scary moment at the Canadian Tire Center on Saturday night. Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy had to be stretchered off the ice after taking a hit from Ottawa Senators center Parker Kelly.

The incident occurred along the half-boards, as Murphy picked up the puck, rung around the boards, and changed directions. Kelly initiated contact as Murphy’s back was turned to him, sending the Hawks rearguard down in a heap.

As noted by Elliotte Friedman, Murphy gave a thumbs-up as he was leaving the ice.

Murphy does give a thumbs-up https://t.co/JaKRFEq9Cm — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 13, 2022

Kelly was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and game misconduct on the play.

Murphy’s absence leaves a big hole on the Blackhawks’ blueline. The 28-year-old serves as an assistant captain and averages the second-most ice-time on the team.

That could mean more minutes for Seth Jones, as he plays the right side on the top two defensive pairings. Jones has eclipsed eight minutes through the first 20.

Chicago trails the Sens 2-0 at the end of the first period.