Hawks' Kevin Huerter OUT Monday vs. Pistons by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with soreness in his left shoulder.

Huerter suffered the injury in Atlanta’s 117-114 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday. The 23-year-old threw a cross-court pass before grabbing his shoulder and immediately leaving the floor. He finished with five points, two rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes.

This will be Huerter’s first game on the sidelines since December 29. For the season, the former Maryland Terrapin is posting per-game averages of 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 56 appearances.

Huerter’s absence likely moves Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup. Bogdanovic has been playing some of his best basketball of the season lately, notching 30 or more FanDuel points in eight of his past nine contests. At $6,500 on FanDuel, the 29-year-old feels vastly underpriced given his recent production and makes for a solid mid-tier play in DFS contests this evening.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hawks listed as -7 road favorites on the spread and -295 on the moneyline.