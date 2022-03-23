Kings' Fox & Sabonis: “Very Good Chance” Their Season is Over by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There is a “very good chance” that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (hand) and forward Domantas Sabonis (knee) are both done for the season, per ESPN 1320’s James Ham.

Nothing is 100 percent, but there is a very good chance that we have seen the last of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis this season for the Kings. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 22, 2022

This would make the most sense given the current place in the Western Conference standings for the Kings with both of their star players dealing with injuries. Sacramento sits 13th in the West and 5.5 games back from play-in contention, with just nine games remaining in their regular-season schedule.

Fox has averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game in 59 starts on the year. Sabonis has posted averages of 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 62 appearances this season. With both likely out for the foreseeable future, a massive shift in the team’s rotation and minutes allocation will be something to monitor for the remainder of the year.

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

The Sacramento Kings are currently 5.5-point underdogs against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, with the total set at 236, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.