Maxx Crosby Has Signed a Contract Extension with the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to a contract extension, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. The contract is for four years and $98.98 million, $53 million of which is guaranteed. Crosby had eight sacks, 56 tackles, and seven passes defended in 17 games for the Raiders last season.

Crosby is a feel-good story as this contract extension comes two years to the day that he checked himself into an alcohol rehabilitation facility.

Drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, Crosby has 25 sacks in 49 career games. The edge rusher was credited with leading the NFL in quarterback pressures last season with 100.

The AFC West is turning into a beast of a division this offseason. Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos and Khalil Mack was dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers, just this past week. This is very likely the best division in the NFL. However, the Raiders, +1000, are expected to finish last despite making the playoffs last season.

