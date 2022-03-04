Michael Gallup may be close to re-signing with the Dallas Cowboys by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The DallasCowboys may be close to signing wide receiver Michael Gallup to a new contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Cowboys have been working on a new deal with free-agent-to-be WR Michael Gallup and a deal is considered “close,” per sources. There’s hope the two sides can get it done and keep Gallup in Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

The Cowboys made a couple of headlines Friday regarding their WR corps as it also came out that they will likely release Amari Cooper and thus save approximately $16 million against the salary cap. The Cowboys are roughly $20 million above the cap at this point, so moves have to be made.

As for Gallup, he tore his ACL late in the regular season but is expected to be fully recovered before the 2022 campaign. There is even some hope that he could participate in training camp. Assuming the Cowboys get this deal done with Gallup, he would be starting along with CeeDee Lamb. Cedrick Wilson is also a free agent, as is tight end Dalton Schultz, so the Cowboys still have quite a bit of work to do when it comes to their receiving corps.

