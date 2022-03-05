Mike Smith Will Start in Net for the Edmonton Oilers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mike Smith will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Jay Woodcroft confirms Mike Smith starts tonight. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 5, 2022

Smith has struggled for the Oilers this season to the tune of a 5-7-1 record along with a 3.53 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 14 games this season. Smith has also battled several injuries that may have contributed to his poor play.

The Oilers will have a decision to make by the March 21 NHL trade deadline. They aren’t likely to reach the ultimate goal of winning a Stanley Cup with Smith or Mikko Koskinen between the pipes. Koskinen’s numbers are only slightly better than Smith’s. Koskinen has a 3.05 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

The best goaltender the Oilers may have in their organization is likely second-year player Stuart Skinner, but he has only played 14 NHL games, 13 this season. It seems as though the Oilers don’t want to turn their net over to an unproven goaltender but he does have a 2.62 GAA and .913 save percentage. This could lead to a trade for someone like Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders or Marc-Andre Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks to fortify them at goalie.

The Oilers are +102 (-1.5) on the puck line, -245 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5 (over/-104, under/-118) versus the Canadiens. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.