NCAA Tournament West Region: Odds, Sleepers, Pick For Bracket

The Gonzaga Bulldogs enter the NCAA Tournament as the bracket’s No. 1 overall seed for the second consecutive year, but they’ll have plenty of worthy opponents fighting for a trip to the Final Four in New Orleans.

Among those challengers for the Bulldogs, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will have the second-seeded Blue Devils ready for his final run in March while No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 5 UConn also could present worthy opponents.

Here’s a preview of the West region:

West region field:

(With odds to win region via DraftKings Sportsbook)

1. Gonzaga -160

2. Duke +400

3. Texas Tech +450

4. Arkansas +1400

5. UConn +1500

6. Alabama +2500

7. Michigan State +3500

8. Boise State +4500

9. Memphis +2800

10. Davidson +5000

11. Rutgers (+10000) /Notre Dame (+10000)

12. New Mexico State +10000

13. Vermont +10000

14. Montana State +20000

15. Cal State Fullerton +25000

16. Georgia State +25000

Player to watch: Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Holmgren, a 7-foot, 195-pound freshman, was recognized as the West Coast Conference’s Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Holmgren averaged 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 73.4% from the field including 41.2% from 3-point range. It’s not too common to see a 7-foot freshman, never mind one who can lead the fast break and stroke it from long range. Holmgren, while not a tournament veteran like teammate Drew Timme, is an incredibly skilled player who could be taken No. 1 overall in the next NBA draft.

West region sleeper: No. 8 Boise State

The Broncos certainly were not dealt a favorable draw having to beat Memphis just to earn a date with Gonzaga, but their slow-paced style of play reliant on defense could cause opponents fits. Boise State is among the best defensive groups in the tournament while ranking 13th in points allowed per game. The Broncos, a 2.5-point underdog in their first-round matchup against Memphis, clean up the glass with four players standing 6-foot-7 or taller, a major reason why they also are sixth-best in the country in offensive rebounds allowed.

Upset alert: No. 13 Vermont over No. 4 Arkansas

The America East champion Catamounts have a number of elements in their game that make them able to earn an upset. Vermont takes a high volume of 3-point shots (24 per game) while shooting 36.5% from long range. The Catamounts also are incredibly efficient on the offensive end while shooting 59% from two-point range, which ranks third in the entire country, and 49.5% from the floor, which ranks fifth. Vermont, who absolutely dominated Maryland Baltimore County in the America East final, also limits opponents on the offensive glass better than all but two teams in the nation. Vermont is a five-point underdog entering their tournament opener, which is a bit closer than other matchups between the four and 13 seeds.

Pick to win West: Gonzaga -160

Admittedly, it’s probably wise to find a different wager rather than laying -160 on the Bulldogs to represent the West in New Orleans, but nevertheless Gonzaga has the group to do it. This year marks the fifth time this decade the Bulldogs earned a No. 1 seed and Gonzaga will be as motivated as ever to win its first championship after falling in last year’s title game. Gonzaga also has the benefit of already playing Texas Tech and Duke earlier this season.