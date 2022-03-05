New York Islanders Place Zdeno Chara on Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Islanders placed defenseman Zdeno Chara on injured reserve Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. Chara has already missed three games due to an upper-body injury and isn’t expected to be out long term. He has also been mentioned as a possible trade target for teams that need a bottom-pair defender heading into the playoffs. Chara may not be the Hall of Famer he once was, but a contending team could do worse than acquire his services before the March 21 trade deadline.

Mathew Barzal will also miss a fourth straight game Saturday with a lower-body injury. Barzal is considered to be day-to-day and has not been placed on IR yet.

As if losing Chara and Barzal wasn’t enough, the Islanders announced before the game that Anders Lee would also be out due to personal reasons.

The Islanders lead the Blues 1-0 with about 11 minutes remaining in the 1st period. The Islanders are +190 (-1.5) on the puck line, -162 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-104), under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.