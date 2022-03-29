NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: “No timetable” on Deshaun Watson Decision by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The National Football League continues to take its sweet time in the saga involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

During a Tuesday news conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated there is “no timetable” regarding the league’s decision to potentially hand down punishment on Watson.

Roger Goodell said “there’s no timetable” on a decision of any potential discipline for Browns’ QB Deshaun Watson. “We will seek to get to the bottom of the facts,” Goodell said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

“We will seek to get to the bottom of the facts,” said Goodell. “The personal conduct policy is very important to us… [The Browns] realize that’s something we’re going to pursue… A decision will be made on whether there should be discipline and what it should be.”

Watson, of course, missed the entire 2021 season after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than 20 women.

While the 26-year-old was recently cleared of any criminal charges, Watson still faces 22 civil cases, causing many to believe that he’s destined to meet some form of league discipline.

The NFL’s decision will clearly go a long way in relation to the Browns’ futures odds. Any delay to Watson’s Cleveland debut would likely result in a slow start in a notoriously tough AFC North division.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns as the favorites to win the AFC North at +185 odds.