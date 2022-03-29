NFL Modifies Postseason Overtime Rules by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL has modified its overtime rules for the postseason.

Regular-season OT rules remain the same, per source. https://t.co/Xx1dhjVD58 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

The new rule will ensure that both teams will receive an overtime possession in the postseason. However, this new overtime rule does not apply to the regular season.

Schefter pointed out that teams that have won the overtime coin flip in the postseason over the past decade won ten out of 12 times, including seven of those wins coming on the first possession.

NFL clubs adopted the rule on March 29 at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles proposed the amendment to Rule 16, and it was ratified with a 29-3 vote. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the complete list of rule changes.

The game will adhere to sudden death rules if the score is tied after both teams have had their first possession.

