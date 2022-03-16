Nuggets' Jamal Murray Will Practice In G-League This Week by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

This week, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will begin practicing with the Grand Rapids Gold – the team’s G-League affiliate – as part of his return from injury, per DNVR Sports’s Harrison Wind.

Jamal Murray will practice with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate tomorrow and likely Saturday, I’m told, then he’ll return to Denver. The Nuggets are in the middle of a three-game road trip that ends Friday in Cleveland. Denver assigned Murray to Grand Rapids today. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 15, 2022

Getting Murray back would be massive for the Nuggs, especially if he is 100 percent. The Canadian swingman was quintessential to Denver’s success and run to the Western Conference Finals in the 2020 NBA bubble playoffs. Murray tore his ACL back on April 12, 2021, and has had a recovery timeline that lined up right for when the postseason began. Wind also reported that he will return to Denver following his practice with Grand Rapids.

Murray averaged 21.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 48 starts in the 2021 season.

Denver Nuggets NBA Championship Odds

The Denver Nuggets are currently +2700 to win the NBA Championship in 2022, per the FanDuel Sportsbook. If Murray returns in time for the playoffs, expect this number to shorten as this team becomes that much more dangerous.