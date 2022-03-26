Oilers' Mikko Koskinen Starts in Goal Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Mikko Koskinen will start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Tony Brar of OilersTV reports.

Same lineup for EDM as Thursday with one exception: Koskinen starts (11-2-2, 2.75, .912 in last 16 games)



Kane – McDavid – Yamamoto

McLeod – Draisaitl – Hyman

Brassard – RNH – Puljujarvi

Foegele – Shore – Kassian



Nurse – Ceci

Keith – Bouchard

Kulak – Barrie#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) March 26, 2022

The Oilers have been rotating starts in net between Mike Smith and Koskinen over the past 10 days. Edmonton elected not to trade away prospects or draft picks for an upgrade between the pipes at the deadline. For better or worse, they will have to rely on Smith and Koskinen to get to where they want to go. That destination is not only a playoff berth but to challenge for the Stanley Cup.

Currently, the Oilers sit in third place in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings for second. If there are no changes in the standings, the Oilers would play the Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Life won’t be easy on Saturday for the Oilers as they play the division-leading Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. The Oilers are -184 (+1.5) on the puck line, +132 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (+100), under (-122). You can get all the odds for a busy night in the NHL at FanDuel Sportsbook.