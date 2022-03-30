Phillies' Ranger Suarez Makes Grapefruit League Debut Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports that Ranger Suarez will play for the Philadelphia Phillies in their Grapefruit League game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Ranger Suárez is slated to go Friday in Sarasota against the O's. That would allow him to pitch Wednesday's spring finale at the Trop, then in the fourth game of the season (April 11 vs. Mets). — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) March 30, 2022

Suarez arrived late to spring training due to visa issues but should be able to pitch in two games before the regular season starts. In 2021, Suarez pitched in 39 games, starting 12, relieving 27, recording eight wins, five losses, and four saves. He had a 2.65 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, and 161 strikeouts in 173.2 innings pitched in his career.

Philadelphia opens the season at home against the Oakland Athletics on April 8. Aaron Nola is slated to start the home opener. Suarez will likely slot into one of the starts in the next series against the New York Mets between April 11 and 13.

The Phillies finished second in the National League East with an 82-80 record, 6.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves.

