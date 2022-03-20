Rams Trade Robert Woods to the Titans by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams made another move on Saturday, sending Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans. Going the other way is a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The #Rams are trading WR Robert Woods to the #Titans, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2022

Woods had spent the past five seasons with the Rams but played in just nine games this year after tearing his ACL in November. Not surprisingly, the limited playing time impacted Woods’s productivity as he hauled in the second-fewest passes and put up the second-fewest yards of his career.

The trade comes just a couple of days after LA signed Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract. Matthew Stafford has a solid one-two punch between Robinson and Cooper Kupp, making Woods expendable.

Stafford’s loss is Ryan Tannehill’s gain, as the Titans add a formidable receiver who can play alongside A.J. Brown.

The Rams reside near the top of the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, sitting with the fifth-best odds to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. The Titans are further down the board at +2400.