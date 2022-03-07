Raptors' Malachi Flynn To Be Re-Evaluated In Ten Days by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (hamstring) is scheduled to be re-evaluated in ten days.

Flynn was ruled out of tonight’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier today, and now we have a clear timetable on the hamstring injury. The Raptors have five games in the next ten days, which means that’s the minimum that Flynn will be sidelined. He has stepped up in a big way over the past four games for the injured Fred VanVleet. Flynn has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in that span.

For the season, Malachi has put up 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per 40 games played this season. With the second-year guard unable to go, Scottie Barnes will likely continue his temporary role as the team’s ball distributor.

