San Francisco Giants Ink Starting Pitcher Carlos Rodon to Two-Year Deal
One of Major League Baseball’s top available free agents is off the market.
As ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports, the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million contract with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.
Left-handed starter Carlos Rodón and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2022
Passan notes the deal contains an opt-out clause after the first season. Rodon will earn $21.5 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in 2023 (assuming he does not opt-out).
After battling several injures throughout his career, the 29-year-old finally showcased the talent that made him the third-overall selection in the 2014 Draft. Rodon made 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and compiled a 13-5 record with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts over 132.2 innings pitched, while he earned his first career All-Star selection.
The lefty was hindered by a shoulder ailment late last season but recent medical reports on his health have been positive.
Rodon lands in a pitcher-friendly Oracle Park and health permitting should serve as a solid replacement for the departing Kevin Gausman.
The Giants’ World Series odds currently sit at +2200, as listed on FanDuel Sportsbook.