San Francisco Giants Ink Starting Pitcher Carlos Rodon to Two-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of Major League Baseball’s top available free agents is off the market.

As ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports, the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million contract with starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.

Left-handed starter Carlos Rodón and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two-year, $44 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 11, 2022

Passan notes the deal contains an opt-out clause after the first season. Rodon will earn $21.5 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in 2023 (assuming he does not opt-out).

After battling several injures throughout his career, the 29-year-old finally showcased the talent that made him the third-overall selection in the 2014 Draft. Rodon made 24 starts for the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and compiled a 13-5 record with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts over 132.2 innings pitched, while he earned his first career All-Star selection.

The lefty was hindered by a shoulder ailment late last season but recent medical reports on his health have been positive.

Rodon lands in a pitcher-friendly Oracle Park and health permitting should serve as a solid replacement for the departing Kevin Gausman.

The Giants’ World Series odds currently sit at +2200, as listed on FanDuel Sportsbook.