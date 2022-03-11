Several Teams Showing Interest in New York Mets 3B J.D. Davis by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Mets made several moves prior to MLB’s lockout (hello, Max Scherzer and Starling Marte). Now that the work stoppage is over, they may not be done just yet.

As Mike Puma of the New York Post reports, several teams have shown interest in acquiring Mets third baseman J.D. Davis. Puma notes that those teams include the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, and the Oakland Athletics.

Davis was limited to just 73 games last season with a hand injury but was productive when healthy, slashing .285, with five home runs and 23 runs batted in. The 28-year-old’s best season came in 2019 when he batted .307, to go along with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs in 140 games.

While Davis’s defense leaves much to be desired, his value has increased greatly following Thursday’s official introduction of the universal designated hitter.

The former third-round pick of the Houston Astros remains under team control through 2024.

