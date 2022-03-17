Tomas Hertl Agrees to 8-Year Deal with Sharks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Jose Sharks announce forward Tomas Hertl has agreed to an eight-year contract extension.

EIGHT MORE YEARS OF FUN 😀 pic.twitter.com/Qqa7X2COxR — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 17, 2022

Hertl, who centers the second line for San Jose, has played 59 games this season, scoring 25 goals and recording 25 assists. Playing his entire nine-year career with the Sharks, Hertl is undoubtedly guaranteed to finish his dynamic career in teal. Playing 562 games in his career, he has scored 176 goals and 195 assists.

Hertl is priced at $6,200 on FanDuel for Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings and will likely be paired with John Leonard and Alexander Barabanov on the second line. He will likely appear on the first power play, alongside Logan Couture, Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and Brent Burns.

Thursday’s matchup against the Kings might prove to be difficult, as they are allowing the seventh-fewest goals this season with 106.

Posting a 26-25-8 record, the Sharks are seventh in the Pacific division and are +15000 to win the Stanley Cup on FanDuel Sportsbook.