Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby Out Two More Weeks with Fractured Finger

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby will be sidelined two more weeks as he continues to recover from a fractured finger.

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is expected to be sidelined for two weeks to rest a fractured finger – and then be re-evaluated on his timetable to return, sources tell ESPN. Anunoby is averaging career-highs in points (17.5), rebounds (5.5) and assists (2.6). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 3, 2022

The ailment has forced Anunoby to miss Toronto’s last four games – he is set to miss a fifth straight contest tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

The 25-year-old is not expected to undergo surgery and the team hopes that the additional two weeks of rest will allow Anunoby to return to the court.

The London native is enjoying a breakout season, averaging career highs in points (17.5), rebounds (5.5), and assists (2.6).

Scottie Barnes, who was recently named Eastern Conference Rookie of the month, has taken on increased usage in Anunoby’s absence. Barnes is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and has scored 28 points in two of his past four games. Priced at $6,600 on FanDuel, the 20-year-old will continue to represent a high-upside DFS option for the foreseeable future.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raptors listed as -9 favorites on the spread and -405 on the Moneyline.