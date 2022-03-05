Tyson Barrie Will Miss the Next 3 games for the Edmonton Oilers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Edmonton Oilers will be without defenseman Tyson Barrie for the next three games, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

#Oilers will recall Broberg.

Barrie to miss at least the next three games. Then Edm play once (March 12th) in five days. So he might be ready for 12th, or they wait until 15th.

Josh Archibald scheduled to skate with team tomorrow. He's been cleared. Not in game shape yet. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 4, 2022

This means that Barrie will miss games versus the Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, and Washington Capitals. The veteran blueliner is dealing with an upper-body injury.

Barrie has been somewhat of a disappointment this season for the Oilers. He had eight goals and 40 assists in 56 games last season but has only three goals and 20 assists in 49 games this year.

The Oilers are currently in third place in the Pacific Division (tied with the Vegas Golden Knights) but are only one point from missing the playoffs. With the NHL trade deadline quickly approaching, goaltending is an obvious need, but defense isn’t too far behind. Any injury, whether to Barrie or another rearguard, could make defense a pressing need at the deadline as well.

