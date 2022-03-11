Yankees, A's Far Apart in Matt Olson Trade Talks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Baseball is back and that means potential trade talks are once again heating up.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Yankees and Oakland A’s were far apart on trade talks involving All-Star first baseman Matt Olson prior to the lockout.

Before the lockout the Yankees were not close on a Matt Olson trade because the considered they ask way too high. They are not willing to trade SS prospect Anthony Volpe. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 11, 2022

As Martino notes, the Yankees consider the A’s asking price to be “way too high” and that New York is reportedly unwilling to include top shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe in any deal.

Olson had a career season in 2021 when he set career-highs in average (.271), home runs (39), runs batted in (111), runs scored (101), and walks (88). It was the second time in three years the 27-year-old has socked 30 or more home runs in a season.

The Yankees are seeking an upgrade at first base, with the club also connected to Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman. Current first baseman Luke Voit is coming off an injury-marred campaign and recently turned 31, while the club likely prefers Joey Gallo in left field.

