Zach LaVine Ruled Out, Alex Caruso Returns vs. Cavaliers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine will miss his 13th game of the season on Saturday. LaVine is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out when the Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, his loss will be offset by the return of another key backcourt member. Alex Caruso will make his triumphant return to the lineup after missing the past seven weeks with a wrist injury.

Alex Caruso will play tonight against the Cavs, per Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine (knee) is out — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) March 12, 2022

LaVine has been one of Chicago’s best players this season. The 26-year-old sits second on the team in scoring, averaging 24.6 points per game, chipping in with 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. When called upon, Coby White has slotted into the starting rotation and should replace LaVine in the starting five.

As he works his way back into game shape, Caruso should offer relief off the bench but has limited fantasy upside.

The Bulls have faltered over their recent stretch, going 5-5 over their previous 10. That’s dropped them to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, 4.0 games behind the first-place Miami Heat.

The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook likes their chances to make up ground in the standings, as the Bulls enter tonight’s contest as -4.5 favorites against the Cavs.