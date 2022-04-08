Astros-Angels: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s game two of Apple TV’s âFriday Night Baseballâ doubleheader as Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

When and Where is Astros-Angels?

Astros: 1-0 | Angels: 0-1

Date: 04/08/2022 | First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET

Location: Anaheim, California | Stadium: Angel Stadium

How to Watch Astros-Angels?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID you can create one at Apple.com. For more information go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Astros-Angels

Moneyline: Astros +108 | Angels -126

Spread: Astros -1.5 (+164) | Angels +1.5 (-200)

Total: 9.5 Over (-114) | Under (-106)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Do you like the game’s first scoring play to be more than one run? If so, the +320 holds some value.

Can Houston Carry Momentum From Record-Tying Win?

The Astros tied the Major League record with their tenth consecutive Opening Day victory last night. They’ll look to ride that momentum into tonight and start the season off 2-0 for the third straight year.

Astros Projected Lineup:

2B Jose Altuve

DH Michael Brantley

3B Alex Bregman

LF Yordan Alvarez

1B Yuli Gurriel

RF Kyle Tucker

SS Jeremy Pena

CF Chas McCormick

C Martin Maldonado

Starting Pitcher: Jake Odorizzi

Angels Sending Rookie Hurler to the Mound

Top pitching prospect Reid Detmers makes his season debut tonight for the Halos. Detmers struggled in limited action at the Major League level last season, compiling a 7.40 ERA across five starts, but did record a 42.0 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors.

Angels Projected Lineup:

DH Shohei Ohtani

CF Mike Trout

3B Anthony Rendon

2B Matt Duffy

LF Jo Adell

1B Jared Walsh

C Max Stassi

RF Brandon Marsh

SS David Fletcher

Starting Pitcher: Reid Detmers