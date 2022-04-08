Astros-Angels: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus
It’s game two of Apple TV’s âFriday Night Baseballâ doubleheader as Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros battle Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.
When and Where is Astros-Angels?
Astros: 1-0 | Angels: 0-1
Date: 04/08/2022 | First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET
Location: Anaheim, California | Stadium: Angel Stadium
How to Watch Astros-Angels?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App
Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID you can create one at Apple.com. For more information go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Astros-Angels
Moneyline: Astros +108 | Angels -126
Spread: Astros -1.5 (+164) | Angels +1.5 (-200)
Total: 9.5 Over (-114) | Under (-106)
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are a number of bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Do you like the game’s first scoring play to be more than one run? If so, the +320 holds some value.
Can Houston Carry Momentum From Record-Tying Win?
The Astros tied the Major League record with their tenth consecutive Opening Day victory last night. They’ll look to ride that momentum into tonight and start the season off 2-0 for the third straight year.
Astros Projected Lineup:
2B Jose Altuve
DH Michael Brantley
3B Alex Bregman
LF Yordan Alvarez
1B Yuli Gurriel
RF Kyle Tucker
SS Jeremy Pena
CF Chas McCormick
C Martin Maldonado
Starting Pitcher: Jake Odorizzi
Angels Sending Rookie Hurler to the Mound
Top pitching prospect Reid Detmers makes his season debut tonight for the Halos. Detmers struggled in limited action at the Major League level last season, compiling a 7.40 ERA across five starts, but did record a 42.0 percent strikeout rate during his time in the minors.
Angels Projected Lineup:
DH Shohei Ohtani
CF Mike Trout
3B Anthony Rendon
2B Matt Duffy
LF Jo Adell
1B Jared Walsh
C Max Stassi
RF Brandon Marsh
SS David Fletcher
Starting Pitcher: Reid Detmers