Astros Place Yuli Gurriel on Paternity List

The Houston Astros placed Yuli Gurriel on the paternity list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Congratulations are in order for Gurriel as he awaits and celebrates the birth of his child. Gurriel will miss anywhere between 1-3 days by being placed on the list. He went 1-4 with a double as the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Opening Day.

The Astros called up Joe Perez to replace Gurriel on the roster, but Aledmys Diaz is expected to play first base in his absence.

Jake Odorizzi is expected to start for the Astros on Friday, and he will be up against Reid Detmers for the Angels. The Astros are the prohibitive favorites to win the American League West once again this season.