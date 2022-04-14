Blue Jays OF Teoscar Hernandez Undergoing MRI Thursday by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to SportsNet’s Arden Zwelling, Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is set to undergo an MRI Thursday on his left side.

Teoscar Hernandez is going for an MRI on his left side. Blue Jays calling his injury “discomfort” for now. Club expects to know more later tonight. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 14, 2022

Hernandez was forced to leave Wednesday’s contest against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning after appearing to be in some discomfort while at the plate. The 29-year-old eventually grounded out before walking to the locker room, holding his side.

In what is currently being characterized by the team as “discomfort,” Hernandez said postgame that the issue feels similar to his 2020 oblique injury, one which landed him on the 10-day IL.

The Dominican, Republic native won his second consecutive silver slugger award last season, posting a batting line of .296/.346/.524 with 32 home runs and 116 runs batted in.

Hernandez has picked up right where he left off in the early going of 2022, hitting .316 in 19 plate appearances (six games).

The Jays wrap up their series with the Yankees tonight, a game in which they are listed at +112 on the moneyline, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.