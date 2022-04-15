Boston Celtics F Robert Williams Could Return vs. Nets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics could be set to welcome back their star defender in the not-so-distant future.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is a strong possibility that Robert Williams will return at some point during the Celtics’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams has been sidelined since March 28 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Per Woj, “The thought from the very beginning was, because of the nature of this meniscus surgery, that he could be back even within that one-month timetable. He’s continued to progress, he’s met all his benchmarks so far, I’m told, and there’s a real possibility he could be back to play against the Nets in the back end of this series.”

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while garnering heavy consideration for Defensive Player of the Year prior to his injury.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics as -4 home favorites on the spread and -176 on the moneyline ahead of Sunday’s Game 1 matchup.