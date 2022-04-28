Braves Activate OF Ronald Acuna Jr. From 10-Day Injured List by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Braves announced that Ronald Acuna Jr. had been activated from the ten-day injured list.

The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 28, 2022

The Braves and Acuna were initially targeting an early May return, but the superstar will be ready a little earlier. Acuna was supposed to spend three weeks with Triple-A Gwinnett. However, he did get in six minor league games, picking up seven hits in 19 at-bats for one RBI and four runs. Acuna hit .368, with a .520 OBP, and a .941 OPS.

Acuna’s 2021 season ended when he suffered a complete tear of his ACL on July 10. The 24-year-old underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred and had a return date of May 6. In 2021, Acuna had 84 hits in 297 at-bats for 52 RBI, 24 home runs, and 72 runs. He hit .283, with a .394 OBP, and a .990 OPS.

Acuna was also in the news for comments indicating that he wasn’t a fan of former teammate Freddie Freeman.

