Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Suspended 2 Games for Bench Brawl vs. Mets

After the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals saw tempers flare and players leave the bench in their game on Wednesday, suspensions were handed down today.

MLB suspended Nolan Arenado two games and Génesis Cabrera one game for their involvement in Wednesday’s bench-clearing altercation with the Mets. Both were fined an unspecified amount.



Unless they appeal, the suspensions are effective tonight, and neither would be available. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 28, 2022

Cards’ third baseman Nolan Arenado was one of the first to receive near-immediate repercussions today, although he did make his way into the lineup tonight. St. Louis opened a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks after taking out New York 10-5 on Wednesday.

Nolan Arenado went wild after Yoan Lopez plunked him in what appeared to be retaliation with St. Louis up big. New York’s J.D. Davis was hit in the ankle in the eighth inning before Arenado got beaned with St. Louis up five. The Cards slugger was also fined an unknown amount.

Genesis Cabrera was handed a one-gamer for his part in the bru-ha-ha. Fines didn’t even spare those on the IL as Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty got involved while still on the shelf and will have to pay an undisclosed amount.

