Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Al Horford to Play Sunday vs. Grizz by SportsGrid 8 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will play in the team’s season finale against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both Tatum and Horford were held out of Boston’s last contest versus the Milwaukee Bucks for rest purposes – a 127-121 Celtics loss.

The C’s need a win in order to secure the Eastern Conference’s third seed and a first-round matchup with the floundering Chicago Bulls.

If he wasn’t already there, Tatum has surely entered the ranks of superstar status with his performance this season, posting career highs in both points (26.9 PPG), rebounds (8.0 RPG), and assists (4.4 APG).

Meanwhile, after appearing to be on the decline the past few seasons, Horford has looked rejuvenated during his second go-around in Boston, averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Tatum and Horford’s returns will relegate Derrick White and Grant Williams back to a reserve role.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Celtics as -5 away favorites on the spread and -215 on the moneyline.