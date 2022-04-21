Mavericks Guard Luka Doncic a Game-Time Decision vs. Jazz by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (calf) will be a game-time decision for Thursday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “We’ll see how he feels at game time.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 21, 2022

It’s the first time Doncic has been considered a game-time decision since suffering the calf strain in the team’s regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs 11 days ago. He was ruled out of Game 1 more than two days prior to tip-off and didn’t last long with a doubtful designation before being ruled out of Game 2. With the series heading to Utah knotted at one apiece, Dallas will likely need his presence if they want to make it out of the opening round.

Doncic has averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in 65 starts this season. If he indeed returns, it’s possible Spencer Dinwiddie would head to the bench.

Dallas Mavericks Vs. Utah Jazz Odds

The Dallas Mavericks are currently 7.5-point underdogs against the Utah Jazz on Thursday with the total set at 209.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.