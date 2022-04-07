Mike Trout in Angels Starting Lineup for Opening Day by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Los Angeles Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, superstar Mike Trout will be in the lineup for the club’s Opening Day matchup against the Houston Astros.

Trout is playing. Ohtani should say “P/DH” pic.twitter.com/kgUnBLfiIb — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 7, 2022

Trout’s status was never really in doubt, despite missing LA’s final two spring training games with a stomach illness.

The three-time AL MVP award winner will roam his usual spot in center field and bat second behind leadoff man Shohei Ohtani, who is also on the mound for the Angels.

Injuries limited Trout to just 36 games last season. In those contests, the 30-year-old slashed .333 to go along with eight home runs and 18 RBIs.

Standing across from Trout in the batter’s box will be Astros pitcher Framber Valdez. The nine-time all-star is 0-7 lifetime against Valdez with three walks and three strikeouts. Despite the poor track record, Trout’s overall talent still renders him a strong play in Thursday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Angels at -124 on the moneyline.