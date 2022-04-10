Nets “Optimistic” Ben Simmons Could Debut In 1st Round Of Playoffs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly “optimistic” that guard Ben Simmons (back) could make his debut with the team in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: There’a optimism Nets star Ben Simmons could make debut during first round of the NBA playoffs as long as his progression continues in strengthening his legs and back. Simmons has been ramping up his workload and is expected to continue doing so. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Simmons is yet to suit up for the Nets since signing with them in February, as a back injury has kept him sidelined all year. It would be a serious boost to a Nets team that has played well since the return of Kyrie Irving as a full-time player, and Simmons would only make them scarier. Brooklyn remains an overwhelming favorite to make it out of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament and would face off against either the Miami Heat or the Milwaukee Bucks if they do so.

Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in 58 starts with the 76ers last season.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Championship Odds

The Brooklyn Nets are currently +650 to win the 2022 NBA Championship, the third-shortest odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.