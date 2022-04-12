No Timetable for Mavs Star Luka Doncic's Return to Lineup by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Dallas Mavericks public relations official Twitter account confirmed that Luka Doncic had begun treatment for a left calf strain.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić.



Dončić has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/L7GPE4Lfe0 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 12, 2022

Doncic sustained the injury during the Mavs’ 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He underwent an MRI that confirmed the injury on Tuesday. As of now, there is no timetable for Doncic’s return, but it could be that the Mavericks want to keep their cards close to their chest.

Doncic led Dallas in points, rebounds, assists, and steals during the regular season with 28.4, 9.1, 8.7, and 1.2 per game. If Doncic is out for any of Dallas’ first-round games, then Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson will have to step up in a big way.

The Mavericks finished the regular season fourth in the West with a 52-30 record, three games ahead of fifth-place Utah.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dallas Mavericks are +154 on the moneyline and +4 on the spread against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.