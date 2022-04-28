Royals SS Adalberto Mondesi to Miss Season With ACL Tear by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reports that Kansas City Royals president of baseball operation Dayton Moore said that Adalberto Mondesi has an ACL tear in his left knee.

Mondesi left Tuesday’s game with discomfort in his left knee. He’s out indefinitely, but recovery time for an ACL tear is generally eight to nine months.

This season, Mondesi had seven hits in 50 at-bats for three RBI and three runs. He hit .140, with a .204 OBP, and a .344 OPS.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to injury, only playing 35 games in 2021. In the past, Mondesi has suffered injuries to his oblique, hamstring, groin, and shoulder. This latest knee injury could be the nail in the coffin for his time in Kansas City.

The Royals are currently fourth in AL Central with a 6-10 record, three games back of the first-place Minnesota Twins.

