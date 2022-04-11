Scottie Scheffler Wins 2022 Masters by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Scottie Scheffler is your 2022 Masters Champion.

The American-born golfer carded at -1 on Sunday to secure the first major championship of his career.

After an outstanding start to the tournament, Scheffler’s final two rounds were academic. The University of Texas product was -8 through the first two rounds, shooting identical rounds of 71 over the weekend for a tournament-best -10, putting him three shots clear of second-place Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy made things as interesting as possible, setting a tournament record with a final round of -8. Cameron Smith was on the final pairing with Scheffler but didn’t offer much resistance shooting a one-over 73.

2022 is turning out to be a turning point in Scheffler’s career. The 25-year-old has four tour victories, staking him to the top ranking in the Official World Golf Rankings and the FedEx Cup.

Next up on the tour calendar is the RBC Heritage. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for all of your wagering options.