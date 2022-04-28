Suns SG Devin Booker OUT for Thursday's Game 6 vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With a chance to send the New Orleans Pelicans packing, the Phoenix Suns will once again be without their All-Star shooting guard.

According to NBA.com’s injury report, Devin Booker has officially been ruled out for Thursday’s Game 6 in New Orleans as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury in Game 2 and was initially given a 2-3 week timetable. However, it was reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Booker could indeed return as soon as Game 6. Instead, with Phoenix holding a 3-2 series lead, the team will err on the side of caution, allowing the 25-year-old to receive an extra day’s rest in the event of a potential win-or-go-home situation on Saturday.

In Booker’s absence, forward Mikal Bridges had his best performance of the series in Tuesday’s 112-97 Game 5 victory, scoring 31 points while adding five rebounds and four blocks. At $6,700 on FanDuel, Bridges should once again be a solid source of all-around production, rendering him a strong play in Thursday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Suns at -126 on the moneyline.