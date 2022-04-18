Twins OF Byron Buxton Optimistic About Knee Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park reports that Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Byron Buxton is feeling optimistic about his knee injury.

"He’s very optimistic about how he’s feeling right now. I think we’re going to get to the point in the next day or two where we’re talking about a specific plan for getting him back out there." — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 18, 2022

Fortunately for the Twins, an MRI showed no structural issues with Buxton’s knee. Baldelli said the team would be coming up with a return plan for Buxton in the next one to two days.

Buxton has six hits in 24 at-bats for four RBI, five runs, and three home runs this season. He’s hitting .250 with a .308 OBP, and a 1.058 OPS. Last season, Buxton had 72 hits in 235 at-bats for 32 RBI and 50 runs.

Buxton has struggled with injury his entire career, never playing more than 140 games in a season. Over his seven-year career, he has only surpassed 100 games in a season that one time.

