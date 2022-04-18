Twins OF Byron Buxton Optimistic About Knee Injury

by

MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park reports that Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Byron Buxton is feeling optimistic about his knee injury.

Fortunately for the Twins, an MRI showed no structural issues with Buxton’s knee. Baldelli said the team would be coming up with a return plan for Buxton in the next one to two days.

Buxton has six hits in 24 at-bats for four RBI, five runs, and three home runs this season. He’s hitting .250 with a .308 OBP, and a 1.058 OPS. Last season, Buxton had 72 hits in 235 at-bats for 32 RBI and 50 runs.

Buxton has struggled with injury his entire career, never playing more than 140 games in a season. Over his seven-year career, he has only surpassed 100 games in a season that one time.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Minnesota Twins are +128 against the Boston Red Sox Monday. Dylan Bundy will start for the Twins, and Rich Hill will take the mound for the Red Sox.

Picked For You

Related