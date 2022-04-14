White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez Scratched Thursday vs. Mariners by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Chicago White Sox reporter James Fegan, slugger Eloy Jimenez will not play in Thursday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners with an ankle bruise.

Tony La Russa said neither Josh Harrison nor Eloy Jiménez will play tomorrow, but considers them day-to-day.



“Maybe they’ll talk me out it by tomorrow morning,” La Russa joked. “I can be intimidated” — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 14, 2022

Jimenez suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Seattle after fouling a ball off his left ankle. The 25-year-old underwent precautionary X-rays that showed no structural damage and should be considered day-to-day.

Through five games, Jimenez is hitting .235 with one home run and a team-leading seven runs batted in.

In addition to Jimenez, Chicago will also be without starting second baseman Josh Harrison due to a back injury. Fortunately for Harrison, who has been plagued by several injuries throughout his career, the issue is considered minor and he could return to the Sox lineup as early as Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 34-year-old has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in his new threads, batting .167 in 18 plate appearances.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the White Sox at +1.5 on the spread and -104 on the moneyline.