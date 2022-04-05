With Bulls Faltering, Zach LaVine Questionable vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA Injury Report lists Zach LaVine as questionable for the Chicago Bulls game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. LaVine is dealing with left knee soreness and could miss the game for injury management. LaVine was originally listed as expected to play, but the change indicates he’s unlikely to play. Chicago is coming off a 127-109 loss to the Miami Heat, where LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points.

LaVine is the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 24.7 points a game. He also contributes 4.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds a night.

Chicago is already without point guard Lonzo Ball due to a meniscus tear in his left knee. The Bulls have fallen to fifth in the Eastern Conference and are tied with the Toronto Raptors with four left games.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chicago Bulls are +210 on the moneyline and +6 on the spread against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

