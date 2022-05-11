Bruins Odds: Boston Slight Favorite Vs. Hurricanes In Game 6 Oddsmakers favor the Bruins to force Game 7 vs. the Hurricanes by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins hope there will be no place like home Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes in their Game 6 matchup.

Trailing 3-2 in the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, the Bruins will host the Hurricanes at TD Garden looking to force Game 7. So what are Boston’s chances of doing so?

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Bruins as slight favorites to win the do-or-die game on home ice. The B’s have -125 lines, meaning a $125 wager on Boston would win $100 if the hosts push the series to the limit. The ‘Canes’ lines are +105, meaning a $100 wager would net bettors $105 if Carolina closes out the series in Boston.

The home team has won each of the first five games, and the Bruins hope the “homer series” trend continues in Game 6.

Draftkings Sportsbook still favors the Hurricanes to win the series over the Bruins, with Carolina’s odds set at -350 and Boston’s at +270 as of Wednesday morning.

Puck drop in Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can catch all the action on NESN, with pregame coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET and postgame coverage immediately following the final horn.