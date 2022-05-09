How Celtics Have Fared With Tony Brothers As NBA Ref Gets Game 4 Boston hasn't done well with Brothers making postseason calls by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal Game 4, already facing a 2-1 series deficit, and Green Teamers weren’t overly thrilled upon learning one specific development before Monday’s contest.

The NBA announced Monday morning that Tony Brothers will serve as the referee at Fiserv Forum along with James Capers and Jacyn Goble. Brothers, as many NBA fans already know, tends to find himself in controversy and even has been labeled as incompetent. A simple Twitter search will prove many feel the same way. And while blaming officiating before the game has even started is a loser’s mindset, it’s still not exactly what you want in what could be a season-defining contest.

It’s also not ideal given that the Celtics have not fared too well in playoff games with Brothers officiating.

According to NBC Sports Edge, the Celtics are 2-10 in postseason contests since 2015 with Brothers on the floor. Boston is 2-9-1 against the spread in those contests, as well. The C’s enter Game 4 as a one-point road underdog against the host Bucks.

👁️ The NBA has announced that Tony Brothers is working BOS-MIL tonight.



Celtics are just 2-10 (.167) in playoff games since 2015 with Tony Brothers officiating, and 2-9-1 (.182) against the spread, per @NBCSportsEdge tracking.



You should listen to the @bballilluminati podcast. pic.twitter.com/tu28JoxaJQ — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) May 9, 2022

Brothers has officiated 109 Celtics games in his career with Boston above .500 (59-50) in those matchups. The Bucks have had Brothers as an official in 106 games with Milwaukee below .500 (50-56) in those contests. Brothers has been officiating in the league since 1994-95 campaign, including some hot and cold runs among each of the two franchises.

The home team has a .550 win percentage in Brothers’ games this season and a .574 win percentage in his career (1,676 games). Hosts have a slight edge in free throws attempted (23.5 to 22.7) this season while visitors are called for more fouls (20.5 to 20.2), despite that margin being slim. Those numbers corelate in Brothers’ extensive career as the hosts benefit from more free throw attempts (24.9 to 24.2) with more fouls called on the visitors (20.5 to 20.2).

We’ll get to see how big (or small) of a role Brothers plays in Game 4 when the Celtics and Bucks tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.