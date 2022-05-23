San Francisco 49ers Sign TE Tyler Kroft to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tyler Kroft’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced that the tight end has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Congrats @Kroft86 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @49ers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 23, 2022

The 29-year-old spent the 2021 season with the New York Jets, making 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games. Before that, he spent two years with the Buffalo Bills. Kroft’s best season was with the 2017 Cincinnati Bengals, where he had 42 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Kroft has had a problem staying on the field for a full slate of games, not playing more than 11 games in each of the past four seasons. Over his seven-year career, Kroft has had 101 receptions, 1,024 yards, and 13 touchdowns in 81 games.

Last season, San Francisco was third in the NFC West with a 10-7 record. They were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the Conference Final.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the San Francisco 49ers are -270 against the Chicago Bears for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season.