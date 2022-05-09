This Jayson Tatum Stat Should Excite Celtics Fans For Game 4 Vs. Bucks
Tatum is prone to bounce-back games
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum did not have his best performance in the team’s Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
Tatum scored just 10 points on 4-for-19 shooting, including 0-for-6 from the 3-point line. His play was a key factor in the Celtics’ two-point loss that gave the Bucks a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.
One stat, however, reveals that Tatum is prone to bounce-back games, which would be timely for the Celtics, whose season is arguably on the line in Game 4.
“Three times in 2022 Jayson Tatum has failed to shoot 30% from the floor,” Celtics radio voice Sean Grande tweeted on Monday. “In three games that followed those, he shot 61% (81% inside the 3-point line) and scored 96 points in 104 minutes.”
Tatum has some interesting prop bets for Game 4. His Over/Under is set at 28.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on his Over odds, set at -125, would pay out $80.
The Celtics star also has -140 odds to hit the Over of 3.5 3-point shots made. His most interesting bet is to collect a combination of points, rebounds and assists to exceed 41.5, that Over is set at -115.
Tatum and the Celtics will take on the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday for Game 4 at Fiserv Forum.