This Jayson Tatum Stat Should Excite Celtics Fans For Game 4 Vs. Bucks Tatum is prone to bounce-back games by Scott Neville 26 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum did not have his best performance in the team’s Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Tatum scored just 10 points on 4-for-19 shooting, including 0-for-6 from the 3-point line. His play was a key factor in the Celtics’ two-point loss that gave the Bucks a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

One stat, however, reveals that Tatum is prone to bounce-back games, which would be timely for the Celtics, whose season is arguably on the line in Game 4.

“Three times in 2022 Jayson Tatum has failed to shoot 30% from the floor,” Celtics radio voice Sean Grande tweeted on Monday. “In three games that followed those, he shot 61% (81% inside the 3-point line) and scored 96 points in 104 minutes.”

Tatum has some interesting prop bets for Game 4. His Over/Under is set at 28.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on his Over odds, set at -125, would pay out $80.

The Celtics star also has -140 odds to hit the Over of 3.5 3-point shots made. His most interesting bet is to collect a combination of points, rebounds and assists to exceed 41.5, that Over is set at -115.

Tatum and the Celtics will take on the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday for Game 4 at Fiserv Forum.