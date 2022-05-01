Tigers Youngster Spencer Torkelson Gets Off Day vs. Dodgers by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Highly-touted Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson was one strikeout shy of a golden sombrero performance on Saturday, going 0-for-5 from the plate. That was enough to convince manager A.J. Hinch to give Torkelson the day off on Sunday as the Tigers conclude a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Spencer Torkelson gets a day off amid 3-for-25, 12-strikeout stretch. Harold Castro handles duties at first base. https://t.co/OiIQ3kXXsL — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 1, 2022

Torkelson’s struggles stretch further back than last night’s performance. The 22-year-old has been mired in a 3-for-25 slump, in which all three hits were singles; however, the worst part is Torkelson is striking out nearly 50% of the time, with 12 strikeouts over the seven-game sample.

Harold Castro replaces Torkelson at first, batting fifth against Dodgers ace Walker Buehler. Castro is slugging .406 through 32 at-bats this season.

The Tigers spoiled Clayton Kershaw’s historic night, knocking off the Dodgers 5-1 on Saturday, despite Kershaw setting the Dodgers’ franchise record for strikeouts.

Detroit will have to overcome steep odds if they hope to make it two straight wins. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tigers priced as +220 underdogs for their inter-league matchup.