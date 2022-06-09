NBA Finals Odds: MVP Race Narrowing Following Celtics’ Game 3 Win Jayson Tatum is the current favorite by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA Finals has been a back-and-forth series so far, with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors trading victories through the first three games.

After each victory, the odds on the favorite to win Finals MVP changes, and that fact is no different following Boston’s 116-100 Game 3 victory.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Celtics star Jayson Tatum is the current favorite to win series MVP with +105 odds, the lowest of any player to this point. He is closely followed by Warriors star Stephen Curry, who with +205 odds seems to have wrapped up the award so long as Golden State is able to come away with the series victory.

Third on the list of finals MVP favorites is Jaylen Brown, who has +350 odds to take home the honor. Perhaps the smart money will gravitate towards Brown, who leads Boston in both points and rebounds through three games.

Boston’s Marcus Smart (+3000) and Al Horford (+5000) bring up the rear for conceivable favorites, as every other player has +15000 odds or worse.

The odds are bound to shift heavily once again following Game 4 at TD Garden. Boston will either take a commanding 3-1 lead, or Golden State will steal home-court advantage back from the Celtics and tie the series. Game 4 is set to tipoff at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.