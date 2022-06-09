Celtics Wrap: Fourth-Quarter Run Propels Boston To Game 3 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are two wins away from Banner 18.

The Celtics, who certainly made it interesting once again, ultimately did enough when it mattered most and pulled out a 116-100 victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden.

Boston now owns a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

When the Celtics are bought in, they’re the better team. When they’re not, as showed during yet another uninspiring third quarter, they let their opponents hang around and build momentum. Fortunately for the Celtics, they were steadfast in pursuit of the ball and basket during the fourth quarter. Boston opened on a 9-2 run over the first three minutes before extending their lead to 110-96 midway through the period. The Celtics outscored the Warriors 23-11 in the final 12 minutes.

But the buy in was there at various points, too.

Jaylen Brown set the tone to the tune of 17 first-quarter points all while the Celtics came away with 15 offensive rebounds and seven blocks. A full-court pass from Al Horford to Brown started off the third quarter as the Warriors fell asleep in transition. And then there was the true ignitor with Marcus Smart being one of three Celtics diving for a loose ball as Boston led by a dozen in the final minutes of the fourth. It ultimately led to Draymond Green’s sixth foul of the game, which sent TD Garden into even more of a frenzy.