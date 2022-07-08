Damian Lillard Signs 2-Year, Maximum Extension With Portland by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing a two-year, $122 million contract extension, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Portland Trail Blazers and All-NBA star Damian Lillard are close to a two-year maximum contract extension, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The new deal would take Lillard’s contract through the 2026-27 season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

Lillard is getting paid and deservedly so. The 31-year-old is a six-time All-Star who has been a cornerstone of the Trail Blazers since being drafted there in 2012. He has repeatedly stated that he is here to stay in Portland and wants to see success there. Time will tell if he fulfills that mission, but it seems like he is sticking to his word here.

In 2021, Lillard averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 29 starts. Playing through an abdominal injury seriously altered his stats last season. Lillard ultimately received surgery for the issue in January which forced him to miss the remainder of the season. That will be something to monitor as we get closer to the upcoming NBA season.

Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 Western Conference Odds

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently +6500 to win the 2022-23 Western Conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook.