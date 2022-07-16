Former Red Sox Has Favorable Odds To Win Home Run Derby Red Sox fans will have someone to cheer for by Scott Neville 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will get to root for a frontrunner in the Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Former Red Sox turned Philadephia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber will not only participate in the event, but enters as the top seed. Schwarber was vital to the 2021 Sox’s success down the stretch run and throughout the postseason. Boston now has another chance to cheer on its former slugger.

While Schwarber enters with the most home runs in the tournament, he does not have the best odds. That honor goes to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who is the two-time reigning champion. Alonso is +200 to win on DraftKings Sportsbook while Schwarber is +330. A $100 bet on Schwarber would pay out $430. After those two, the odds drop dramatically, indicating that Vegas expects a two-horse race.

Schwarber has one Home Run Derby under his belt, where he would eventually lose in the final round to Bryce Harper, who he now shares a clubhouse with.

As much as the Home Run Derby might appear to be the same as batting practice, it’s really become a mini-game of its own. The event is timed and has constantly introduced new wrinkles since the new format was implemented. There is an element of strategy of when to use the timeout to best maintain stamina.

Schwarber having some experience in this format of the derby is an advantage over the players that are new participants. That said, Alonso has quite a bit of experience going through the entire gauntlet and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto got a taste last season as well. The rest will be at a disadvantage, as reflected by the odds.

NESN.com’s coverage of MLB All-Star Week is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.