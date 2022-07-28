Freeman, Flores Best National League Player Props July 28 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing as well as anyone in MLB right now and head to the bandbox that is Coors Field for a meeting with the Colorado Rockies. The opening matchup of this series has a total of 12, so you can expect a high-scoring affair between these offenses. LA will take on Rockies starter Jose Urena, and multiple hitters have fared well against him in previous matchups. Urena pitched well in an outing against the Dodgers earlier this year, but there’s still a lot to like about the prospects of the Dodgers’ offense tonight. The player you should have the most confidence in is Freddie Freedman, who terrorized Urena when he was with the Atlanta Braves. Freeman has 34 at-bats against the right-hander and has a .412 batting average, including four home runs and 11 RBI. Freeman has a solid home run prop price to target at +300 and warrants consideration on this slate of games.

It’s no secret that the San Francisco Giants are struggling right now, but that doesn’t mean you have to approach every player on their team with a negative mindset. One year removed from winning the division, things haven’t come easy for many of the Giants, but one player who has done an excellent job of separating himself from the pack is Wilmer Flores. Flores has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs this season. He’s set to face left-hander Justin Steele, a pitcher he’s been perfect against in a limited sample size. Flores has three hits in three at-bats against the lefty but has relatively even splits at the plate this season. Even with the Giants being relatively inconsistent, there’s an excellent price for Flores to record a multi-hit game at +240.

There have been few arms in the National League this season that has been more consistent than Zack Wheeler. Wheeler has posted an 8-5 record with a 2.78 ERA and 114 strikeouts. The Philadelphia Phillies right-hander is set to be treated to a great matchup tonight at PNC Park, where they’ll be taking on the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates are 2-8 over their past ten games and have lost three in a row. In addition to the Pirates’ struggles, they also strike out at the third highest clip in MLB this season, making them a juicy opponent to target for a heavy strikeout pitcher like Wheeler. The first alternate strikeout line for Wheeler listed in plus-money territory is set at seven, and he’s been able to hit that number ten times in 18 starts this year. With his swing and miss stuff, this is an excellent opportunity to target Wheeler to strike out seven or more at +104.